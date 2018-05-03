1 / 13

The 65th National Film Awards were held at the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi today. The ceremony got marred by controversy after it was announced that President Ram Nath Kovind will not be giving away awards to all the 140 winners. Information & Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani, Minister of State, Information & Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Secretary, Information & Broadcasting Narendra Kumar Sinha handed over the awards in the absence of President Kovind. While Sridevi won the Best Actress award posthumously, Riddhi Sen won the Best Actor award. (Source: President of India/Twitter)