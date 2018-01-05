2 / 7

Superstar Rajinikanth has reached the capital city of Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur, accompanied by his wife Latha Rajinikanth. The Superstar enjoys a humongous fan following in Malaysia, which is one of the main international markets for Tamil films. So much so that the Malaysian government was considering to make the Kaala star the tourism ambassador for Malacca, a position that has been held by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan sharing the same stage will, indeed, be one of the highlights of the celebrity evening. (Source: Photo by Twitter)