Naseeruddin Shah’s rare photos with family and close friends from the industry

It is Naseeruddin Shah's 68th birthday. The versatile actor-director, who is also a prominent figure in the Indian theatre scene, has won several awards in his career, including three National Film Awards, three Filmfare Awards and an award at the Venice Film Festival. The Government of India has also honoured Naseeruddin with the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan awards for his contributions to Indian cinema. On the occasion of his birthday, here are few unseen photos of the actor, his family and close friends from the industry. Scroll on!

A rare photo of Naseeruddin Shah and late Om Puri. The two have worked together in many films starting with 1980's Aakrosh.

This Om Puri and Naseeruddin Shah photo is from one of the plays, the two did together.

Naseeruddin Shah with Aamir Khan and Mahesh Bhatt.

Smita Patil and Naseeruddin Shah in a still from the 1983 Gujarati film Naseeb Ni Balihari.

A beautiful photo of Naseeruddin Shah and wife Ratna Pathak. In 1982, the couple tied the knot at Ratna’s mother’s (Dina Pathak) home.