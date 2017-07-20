Latest News

Naseeruddin Shah’s rare photos with family and close friends from the industry

Published on July 20, 2017 1:19 pm
  • Naseeruddin Shah, Naseeruddin Shah age, Naseeruddin Shah unseen pictures, Naseeruddin Shah wife, Naseeruddin Shah om puri, Naseeruddin Shah old images, Naseeruddin Shah family

    It is Naseeruddin Shah's 68th birthday. The versatile actor-director, who is also a prominent figure in the Indian theatre scene, has won several awards in his career, including three National Film Awards, three Filmfare Awards and an award at the Venice Film Festival. The Government of India has also honoured Naseeruddin with the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan awards for his contributions to Indian cinema. On the occasion of his birthday, here are few unseen photos of the actor, his family and close friends from the industry. Scroll on!

  • Naseeruddin Shah, Naseeruddin Shah age, Naseeruddin Shah unseen pictures, Naseeruddin Shah wife, Naseeruddin Shah om puri, Naseeruddin Shah old images, Naseeruddin Shah family

    A rare photo of Naseeruddin Shah and late Om Puri. The two have worked together in many films starting with 1980's Aakrosh.

  • Naseeruddin Shah, Naseeruddin Shah age, Naseeruddin Shah unseen pictures, Naseeruddin Shah wife, Naseeruddin Shah om puri, Naseeruddin Shah old images, Naseeruddin Shah family

    This Om Puri and Naseeruddin Shah photo is from one of the plays, the two did together.

  • Naseeruddin Shah, Naseeruddin Shah age, Naseeruddin Shah unseen pictures, Naseeruddin Shah wife, Naseeruddin Shah om puri, Naseeruddin Shah old images, Naseeruddin Shah family

    Naseeruddin Shah with Aamir Khan and Mahesh Bhatt.

  • Naseeruddin Shah, Naseeruddin Shah age, Naseeruddin Shah unseen pictures, Naseeruddin Shah wife, Naseeruddin Shah om puri, Naseeruddin Shah old images, Naseeruddin Shah family

    Smita Patil and Naseeruddin Shah in a still from the 1983 Gujarati film Naseeb Ni Balihari.

  • Naseeruddin Shah, Naseeruddin Shah age, Naseeruddin Shah unseen pictures, Naseeruddin Shah wife, Naseeruddin Shah om puri, Naseeruddin Shah old images, Naseeruddin Shah family

    A beautiful photo of Naseeruddin Shah and wife Ratna Pathak. In 1982, the couple tied the knot at Ratna’s mother’s (Dina Pathak) home.

  • Naseeruddin Shah, Naseeruddin Shah age, Naseeruddin Shah unseen pictures, Naseeruddin Shah wife, Naseeruddin Shah om puri, Naseeruddin Shah old images, Naseeruddin Shah family

    Before Ratna, Naseer was married to Parveen Murad. Within one year of their wedding, the couple became parents of a daughter, Heeba Shah. However, the couple separated when Heeba was about one-year-old.

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express