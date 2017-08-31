Narcos Season 3: Will The Cali Cartel live up to Pablo Escobar’s standards?

Real-life drug kingpin Pablo Escobar may have been killed off in the last season of Narcos, but the makers have decided that the show must go on. And ahead of its premiere on Netflix tomorrow, here are some pre-episode stills to get you excited for the show even more. Find out everything that you need to know about the crime drama beforehand! (Source: Photo by Netflix)

Now that Pablo is sadly out of the picture, Narcos is shifting its focus to the Cali Cartel, which as the trailer says is the "biggest drug lords you’ve never heard of." The trailer also adds, "To take down the cartel of Cali, you will have to be crazy, stupid, brave and lucky, all at the same time." (Source: Photo by Netflix)

This Colombian cartel co-founded by the Rodriguez Orejuela brothers was reportedly responsible for 90% of the international cocaine market, and had broken all records by the middle of the 1990s functioning as a 'Fortune 500' company. (Source: Photo by Netflix)

DEA agent Javier Pena makes a comeback and it is him who ties the stories together majorly. Tasked with bringing down the new chiefs in town again, this time Pena has another way to go, handcuffing the godfathers. Although it is said that in real life Pena wasn’t actually involved. (Source: Photo by Netflix)

There are also a number of new faces to watch out for this time such as Francisco Denis as the other Rodriguez Orejuela brother Miguel and Alberto Ammann and Pepe Rapazote as the cartel’s other co-founders, Pacho Herrera and Chepe Santacruz Londono. (Source: Photo by Netflix)