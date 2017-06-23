Nach Baliye 8: When Ranbir Kapoor was baliye to Divyanka Tripathi, Sanaya Irani, Abigail Pande

Nach Baliye 8 finale seems to be one star-studded affair as the star cast of Jagga Jasoos and Mubarakan were there on the sets of couple dance reality show to promote their respective films. Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty had great fun shooting for the finale episode as they were seen sharing a good laugh with the three judges of the show -- Terence Lewis, Sonakshi Sinha and Mohit Suri. Ranbir Kapoor too came along with Jagga Jasoos director, Anurag Basu but we missed Katrina Kaif who is currently in Malta shooting for Thugs of Hindostan. This season of Nach Baliye has Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, Sanam-Abigail, and Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal as the three finalists. (Picture Credits: Varinder Chawla)

The Chacha-Bhatija duo, Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, looked dapper as they graced the finale episode, 'Romance Ki Jeet' of Nach Baliye 8 which will be aired on Sunday this week.

Ranbir Kapoor was seen casting a spell on the women of the show as he shook a leg on Jagga Jasoos song, "Galti Se Mistake" and later even did a step or two with the three finalist ladies -- Sanaya Irani, Divyanka Tripathi and Abigail Pande.

Sonakshi Sinha was happy to share the stage with, 'Jagga the Jasoos!' aka Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Nach Baliye 8.

In his Sanjay Dutt look, Ranbir Kapoor managed to steal the show with his poise and his lovely presence. He even made Anurag Basu dance with him on the show. (Picture Credits: Varinder Chawla)

Much-in-love couple Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande celebrated their love on the 'Romance Ki Jeet' episode and even got engaged on the national television. (Picture Credits: Varinder Chawla)

Sonakshi Sinha, Athiya Shetty and Ileana D'Cruz posed for the shutterbugs on the sets of Nach Baliye 8. (Picture Credits: Varinder Chawla)