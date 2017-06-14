Nach Baliye 8: Sridevi and Diljit Dosanjh light up the sets with judges Sonakshi Sinha, Terrence Lewis and Mohit Suri

Actor Sridevi who is looking forward to the release of her upcoming film MOM is currently busy promoting her film. The 'Hawa Hawai' actor was seen with the judges of Nach Baliye season 8 - Sonakshi Sinha, Terrence Lewis and Mohit Suri. Diljit Dosanjh was at the Nach Baliye sets too, to promote his upcoming Punjabi film Super Singh. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sridevi looked gorgeous in a traditional avatar, as she came on the sets of the couple dance reality show hosted by Karan Thacker and Upasana Singh. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sridevi is part of one of the weekend episodes, and was welcomed by the judges and the host. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Diljit Dosanjh, who was promoting his upcoming film Super Singh, a Punjabi super hero film was also on the sets of Nach Baliye along with his co-star Sonam Bajwa, for the other weekend episode. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

He was seen sporting a casual avatar and looked as humble as always. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)