Nach Baliye 8: Shraddha Kapoor gets emotional, Arjun Kapoor’s Bihari act earns him a fan in guest judge Malaika Arora

This week's episode of Nach Baliye 8 is getting high on glam and beauty as Malaika Arora and Shraddha Kapoor take the seat of judges in the celebrity dance show. Since Sonakshi Sinha is off to South Africa for a tour with Hrithik Roshan, Malaika will be seen judging the show for two episodes. The actor-model has earlier judged the show's first two seasons and this time it is just like a homecoming for her. Also, Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, who are here to promote their upcoming film Half Girlfriend, will add some laughter and spice to the episode with their funny antics and their crackling chemistry.

Arjun Kapoor came along with his onscreen Half Girlfriend Shraddha Kapoor and reunited with his film's director and one of the judges on the show - Mohit Suri. Shraddha Kapoor got nostalgic as she recalled her parents Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure participating in the show in its third season. Also, Arjun Kapoor loved the chemistry between the jodis and how they matched steps on the dance floor. The actor also expressed desire of returning to the show.

The Munni of Bollywood - Malaika Arora turned many heads as she shook a leg with the male contestants of the show on her popular numbers. Her entry was just like Hrithik Roshan's when he appeared as the first celebrity guest on the show and grooved with the female contestants.

After Divyanka Tripathi, now Harsh Limbachiyaa, Bharti Singh's fiance has injured himself badly while practicing for an aerial act. Now Bharti will perform with her choreographer Savio this week. The comedian-choreographer have earlier created a rage with their amazing chemistry and outstanding performances in another reality show - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and the same is expected from their this performance this time too.

Arjun Kapoor and Mona Lisa's husband Vikrant Singh Rajput's funny act left the audiences in splits. The actor who plays a boy from Bihar in Half Girlfriend also danced on Bhojpuri hit number "Jab Tu Lagavelu Lipastic". Arjun, getting into the skin of his character earned him a lot of appreciation from Malaika Arora. Both Arjun and Malaika sprung into limelight sometime back, for being into an alleged relationship. The two however quashed rumours of any kind of link-up. It'll be interesting to see their onscreen camaraderie this time.

Sanam and Abigail's rain dance was applauded by the judges and the audiences alike.

Bharti Singh once again tickled the funny bone of audiences as she shook a leg with Mohit Suri.