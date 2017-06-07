Nach Baliye 8: Salman Khan promotes Tubelight and we expect some Dabangg moments with Sonakshi Sinha too

Salman Khan does not want to leave any platform to promote his upcoming release Tubelight. Not that the actor needs any publicity, but he still makes sure to interact with his fans during the promotional spree which otherwise is a rare thing for Bollywood stars. Salman Khan came along with his brother Sohail Khan on the sets of dance reality show Nach Baliye 8. Interestingly, Sonakshi Sinha whom Salman launched in 2010 Bollywood film Dabangg is on the judge's panel of the show. So, when Chulbul Pandey met Rajjo, the Dabangg moment was bound to happen.

A source close to the show was quoted by IANS, "There were a lot of things planned for Salman and Sonakshi's reunion. They recreated a scene from Dabangg. Even Sonakshi danced to the tunes of 'Munni badnaam hui'. Salman and Sohail were amazed after watching the performances."

Going by the pictures that have come directly from the sets of Nach Baliye 8, it seems like Salman and Sohail had a gala time promoting their film. The Khan brothers also shook a leg and looked cool in their casual look.

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha danced to the tunes of "Baby ko Bass pasand hai" with contestants Siddharth Jadhav and his wife Trupti, who were in a traditional costume for their this week's performance.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya will turn Shiv-Parvati this weekend for their act in Nach Baliye 8.

Siddharth Jadhav and Trupti took the challenge of performing the Kathakali dance on the show.

Salman Khan along with his brother Sohail danced on the chartbuster "Tere mast mast do nain" from his film Dabangg.

Salman Khan was spotted reaching the sets of Nach Baliye 8 with brother Sohail Khan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan got a warm welcome on the sets of Nach Baliye 8.