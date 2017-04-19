Nach Baliye 8 meets IPL 2017: When Harbhajan Singh, daughter Hinaya clean bowled Sonakshi Sinha

The reality dance show featuring television stars with their baliyes, Nach Baliye 8, has taken everyone by surprise as it entered the list of top ten television shows in just three weeks since starting. Unlike its previous seasons, the contestants have amazed all with their perfect mix of dance and romance. After giving the TV viewers a treat in its first week by inviting the dancing sensation of the country, Hrithik Roshan, as the guest judge, the makers of the show are ensuring to take the excitement level a notch higher every week. And with the country celebrating the IPL 10 season, this week cricketer Harbhajan Singh with wife Geeta Basra will bring IPL 2017 fever to the sets of Nach Baliye 8.

The cricketer not only graced the sets of the show, he also shook a leg with his better half, Geeta Basra. The couple had been preparing for their performance and stunned the judges Sonakshi Sinha, Terrence Lewis and Mohit Suri with their sizzling chemistry. Also, on the request of contestants, Harbhajan narrated his love story on the national television and proposed Geeta in front of the cameras for the first time. The moment gave Sonakshi Sinha her 'aww' moment of the episode.

Harbhajan Singh turned up on the sets of Nach Baliye 8 with wife Geeta Basra and his nine-month-old daughter Hinaya. As the trio posed for the shutterbugs, they gave the viewers a picture perfect family moment.

Sonakshi Sinha and Harbhajan Singh shook a leg on Sonakshi's one of the popular numbers.

If this was not enough, the contestants, judges and the cricketer also played cricket on the show with Sonakshi Sinha batting and spinner Harbhajan Singh bowling to her.

Comedian Bharti Singh made Harbhajan Singh perform the quintessential Bhangra with her on the sets of the show.

Choreographer-judge Terrence Lewis was happy to pose with Harbhajan's little munchkin Hinaya.

Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande sizzled the dance floor with their perfect dance moves.

Siddarth and Trupti Jadhav left everyone teary eyed with their emotional performance.

Harsh Limbachyee lifted fiancé Bharti Singh during their performance and left the judges awestruck with their energy and their passion for dance.

Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajput managed to leave a mark on the guests with their performance.