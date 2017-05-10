Nach Baliye 8: Karan Tacker turns Baahubali as he celebrates 31st birthday on the show

More than 'Nach', it is love, romance, emotions and celebrations which define this season of celebrity dance show, Nach Baliye 8. And the one who adds a pinch of fun and masala to it with his perfect comic timing is actor-anchor Karan Tacker. Karan will be celebrating his 31st birthday on May 11. But the celebrations have already begun for the Ek Hazaaron Mei Meri Behena Hai actor. The Nach Baliye 8 family surprised Karan on the sets of the show and made him cut a cake. The pre-birthday celebrations came as a happy break for the contestants who have been working hard to put their best foot forward. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

With this week's theme being 'costume drama' it looked like Karan Tacker was high on Baahubali 2 fever which has engulfed the entire nation from the day it hit the thetares. Karan looked dapper as he sported the look of Amarendra Baahubali. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Going by the pictures, it looks like Karan had a great time celebrating his birthday on the sets of Nach Baliye 8. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Divyanka Tripathi and Abigail Pande wished Karan Tacker for his birthday. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Terrence Lewis was seen in the costume of Peshwa Bajirao from Bajirao Mastani. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Mohit Suri sported Amitabh Bachchan's look from his blockbuster film Hum. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sonakshi Sinha looked gorgeous as she stepped into the shoes of legendary actor Zeenat Aman. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)