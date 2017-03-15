Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka-Vivek to Sanaya-Mohit, here is the complete list of 10 couples

It's time for romance. And it's time for some romantic dances too. Television's most favourite couple dance reality show is set to arrive in your living rooms, with a fresh look and some of the best real-life couples. Nach Baliye season 8 is already looking bigger and better, and we are not referring to its starry panel of judges which includes actor Sonakshi Sinha, director Mohit Suri and ace choreographer Terence Lewis, we are also stressing on the final list of jodis who are set to entertain their fans with their real life romance and a lot of serious dancing. Scroll to know all the final 10 couples who are gearing up to fight it out on the Nach Baliye dance floor.

Divyanka Tripathi - Vivek Dahiya: They ought to be the favourite of the lot. Going by the immense fan following this pair has, we won't be surprised if they have a long journey on the show. Divyanka and Vivek met on the sets of popular TV serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Cupid struck. Divyanka, who plays Ishita on the show, had recently shared a promo wishing her fans a Happy Holi, while confirming her participation in Nach Baliye 8.

Bharti Singh - Harsh Limbacheye: There was news recently of the two getting engaged. We have seen Bharti in her funniest avatars. Well, we have also see a glimpse of her dance when she participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5. Now, with her real-life partner Harsh by her side, it would be interesting to see how she will mix laughter with dance.

Sanaya Irani - Mohit Sehgal: They are one of the cutest couples. After dating for several years, Sanaya and Mohit tied the knot last year. From being paired onscreen in Miley Jab Hum Tum to now taking part in Nach Baliye 8 as a real-life couple, these two have come a long way.

Pritam - Amanjot Singh: RJ Pritam Singh aka Preetam Pyare is a well known radio jockey. He first made his television appearance as a housemate in Bigg Boss 8. He then hosted one episode of India's Got Talent and was seen in Comedy Night Bachao's first season.

Dipika Kakkar - Shoaib Ibrahim: They have never shied away from expressing their love for each other. Their social media handles are enough proof of that. The two met on the show Sasural Simar Ka and never looked back. Dipika and Shoaib are also contemplating marriage soon, but before they get into the wedlock, they want to shake a leg and do some tango on Nach Baliye 8. Their fans cannot wait!

Siddarth Jadhav - Trupti: They are surely going to be one couple to watch out for. Sidharth, better know as one of the best actors on television's various comedy shows, has been leaving his fans falling off their seats. He has also appeared in numerous comedy films including Golmaal franchise. Now to see him shake a leg with his wife is definitely going to be exciting.

Sanam Johar - Abigail Pande: Sanam is a former Dance India Dance contestant and a choreographer himself. We have seen him make celebrities groove to his moves on Jhalak. Now seeing him dance with his real-life partner and actor Abhigail is going to be interesting.

Mona Lisa - Vikrant Singh: Fresh from the latest Bigg Boss 10, Mona Lisa has become a household name. More so, for tying the knot with Vikrant on national television. When they got married on the show, many accused them of doing that for TRPs. Whether or not their love is for real will be tested on Nach Baliye now. Well, Mona is already a good dancer. Will Vikrant be able to match steps with her? Let's wait and watch.

Utkarsha Naik - Manoj Verma: They are the senior most of the list. Utkarsha is a seasoned TV actor and Manoj, an actor-producer-director. Now, they will be making an appearance together but not for some serious drama, rather to have some fun on the dance floor.