Nach Baliye 8: From Divyanka-Vivek to Rohan-Kanchi, here are the couples who might participate in the dance show

Romance, love stories, and some groovy dance moves are a few things that perfectly describe Star Plus' celebrity dance show Nach Baliye. The show, which is returning to the small screen with its eighth season, is already making headlines for its list of speculated participants. From TV's favourite bahu Divyanka Tripathi to Bharti Singh, here is everyone who was on the wish list of the makers of the show.

The couple which is creating the maximum buzz is Divyanka Tripathi aka Ishita of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and her husband Vivek Dahiya. Confirming the news to indianexpress.com Vivek said, "We have been approached and are in talks for the show. But there are a few days to go before we can confirm anything."

Next in the list is Bigg Boss 10 star Rohan Mehra and girlfriend Kanchi Singh. Rohan and Kanchi fell in love on the sets of TV's longest running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Rohan’s participation on Bigg Boss 10 has been eventful, to say the least. The actor revealed being approached for the show during a conversation with his fans on his social media account. Rohan and Kanchi have been painting the social media red with their lovey-dovey posts from the day Rohan stepped out of Bigg Boss's glass walled house, the latest one being on the Valentine's Day.

It seems after coming out of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 10, the next stop from its contestants is Nach Baliye this season. Bhojpuri actor and this year's housemate Mona Lisa might also shake a leg with husband Vikrant Singh Rajput in the eighth season of Nach Baliye. Mona Lisa tied the knot on national television with Vikrant inside the Bigg Boss 10 house. She also created a lot of buzz because of her friendship with another contestant Manoj Punjabi.

Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai had a dreamy wedding in December last year. The much-in-love couple have now been approached to participate in the dance show. Kishwer and Suyyash earlier came together on the ninth season of Bigg Boss and the audience loved their sizzling chemistry in the show. Now if all goes well, this will be the second reality show the couple with participate together.

Yet another Bigg Boss 10 contestant, actor Rahul Dev and his model-actor girlfriend Mugdha Godse may also be seen showing off their dance moves on Nach Baliye 8.

Newly-engaged couple Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao were also approached by the makers of the show. The fans of the adorable couple who have been breaking the internet with their engagement news and adorable pictures, were awaiting the confirmation. But Keith revealed that due to time constraint they won't be taking part this season.

Stand-up comedian Bharti Singh who has earlier shown her dancing skills on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa might turn up with fiancee Harsh Limbachiyaa on Nach Baliye 8.

Iranian beauty Mandana Karimi makes for a perfect choice for the dance show Nach Baliye. The model-actor who has impressed all with her sexy moves in some films, recently got married in a hush-hush ceremony to her longtime boyfriend Gaurav Gupta.

Television actor Sambhavana Seth who tied the knot with long-time beau Avinash Dwivedi last year is also expected to slay the dance floor.