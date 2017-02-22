Nach Baliye 8 contestants confirmed: Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya to Rohan Mehra-Kanchi Singh, here are all of them

Star Plus' celebrity dance show Nach Baliye 8 is all set to begin and after days of speculations, reports suggest that the name of contestants have been finalised. These 11 celebrity couples will showcase their real life romance, love stories, and dance moves. The show, which will start in a month's time, will have these couples as contestants -- TV's favourite bahu Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame couple Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh, the newlyweds who got married on Bigg Boss 10 Mona Lisa and Vikrant Singh Rajput, and many more. While the 11 couples have been finalised, others may enter as wild card contestants as well. Scroll on to find out the list of finalised contestants of Nach Baliye 8!

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya



The couple who met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and finally got married too, Divyanka Tripathi aka Ishita and Vivek Dahiya are very much a part of Nach Baliye 8. Confirming the news to indianexpress.com Vivek has earlier said, "We have been approached and are in talks for the show. But there are a few days to go before we can confirm anything."

Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh



Rohan and Kanchi too are one such couple who are dating post sharing the screen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Rohan and Kanchi played cousins onscreen but started dating each other in real life. Rohan and Kanchi have been painting the social media red with their lovey-dovey posts. Rohan, who was seen in Bigg Boss 10, is all set to show his moves now with his girlfriend at this reality show.

Mona Lisa and Vikrant Singh Rajput



It seems after coming out of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 10, the next stop for its contestants is Nach Baliye this season. Bhojpuri actor and this year's housemate Mona Lisa is set to shake a leg with husband Vikrant Singh Rajput in the eighth season of Nach Baliye. Mona Lisa tied the knot on national television with Vikrant inside the Bigg Boss 10 house.

Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar



Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa choreographer Sanam Johar is all set to be a part of Nach Baliye 8 with his life partner, Abigail Pande.

Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka



Drashti Dhami was the winner of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa and is now busy with her show Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. But this actor too is all set to join the show with her businessman husband, Neeraj Khemka.

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swamy



Another Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil star Arjun and his real life wife Neha too will be a part of the show. Arjun and Neha performed on a family special episode of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa.

Preetam and Prabhjot



Ex Bigg Boss contestant and radio jockey Preetam too will be seen on TV after a long time with wife Prabjot.

Vikkas Manaktela and Guunjan Walia



Vikkas Manaktala will be seen in season eight of dance reality show Nach Baliye with his wife Guunjan Walia. "Ghulaam is taking most of my time as I have to shoot 10 to 12 hours every day. Nach Baliye has always been my first love and with my ‘baliye’ (Guunjan Walia) it’s going to be a terrific affair. I am looking forward to this beautiful journey to begin,” Vikkas said in a statement.

Karam Rajpal and Shivalika Oberoi



Karam Rajpal, who plays Shivam in Mere Angne Mein, is all set to be seen dancing with real-life girlfriend Shivalika in the show.

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira



Newly-engaged couple Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao are also a part of the show. The fans of the adorable couple have been breaking the internet with their engagement news and adorable pictures will now see them dance together.