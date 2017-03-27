Naam Shabana: Fan cries on meeting Akshay Kumar, star wraps her in arms. Check out these aww moments

Akshay Kumar was in Delhi to promote Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film, Naam Shabana. The actors promoted the film in Delhi University's Gargi College and needless to say all the women -- from students to teachers -- were in awe of Akshay's aura. During the meet and greet moment, a fan met the Khiladi Kumar on stage and had a major breakdown. The girl started crying looking at her favourite star who was right in front of her. (Picture credits: APH Images)

To calm down his fan, Akshay tried to make her dance and when he failed, he wrapped his arms around her and stayed still for a couple of minutes. Well, we are sure that other girls from the college must have felt extremely jealous of this lucky girl but this gesture of Akshay has proven him to be an actor with a big heart. (Picture credits: APH Images)

But that's not it, you can't expect Akshay to leave a venue without doing something crazy and out-of-the-box moves. The actor taught some self-defence moves to college students but got shocked when a girl pinned him down. Yes, that's true. (Picture credits: APH Images)

Later, Akshay danced with Taapsee Pannu on a romantic number, Rozana from Naam Shabana. We could totally see Taapsee blushing in the pictures. (Picture credits: APH Images)

Naam Shabana's team would be hosting a special screening for policewomen in Delhi. The film is scheduled for March 31 release. (Picture credits: APH Images)