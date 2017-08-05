Must watch Bollywood movies in August: Jab Harry Met Sejal, Toilet Ek Prem Katha and Bareilly Ki Barfi to wow fans

While the month of June saw a dry spell at the box office, we have a lot more to expect in August this year. With Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's Jab Harry Met Sejal and Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha releasing in the first half of the month, looks like there will be fireworks at the box office. And if films like these fail to impress the audience, makers would have to come up with another Dangal for sure. However, the month also has Rajkummar Rao's black comedy Newton and Ayushmann Khuranna, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon's Bareilly Ki Barfi clashing at the theaters.

Jab Harry Met Sejal (August 4): This Imtiaz Ali film has been one of the most awaited movies of the year. With a stellar cast of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, this film already has blockbuster written all over it. While Shah Rukh is playing a Punjabi tour guide named Harry in the film, Anushka is playing a Gujarati girl Sejal Jhaveri. The plot revolves around the search for Sejal's engagement ring, and how their characters evolve during the journey.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (August 11): Based on a social issue, this Akshay Kumar film is garnering appreciation from all corners for focusing on sanitation and hygiene. With Akshay's infallible comic timing and Bhumi Pednekar's charming performance, we are sure the film is a perfect concoction of comedy and social awareness.

Bareilly Ki Barfi (August 18): Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao explore erectile dysfunction and premarital sex in this rom-com. While Chirag Dubey aka Ayushmann Khurrana, owner of a printing press, is smitten with Kriti, she has fallen for another man. He is a simpleton, Pritam Vidrohi played by Rajkummar Rao. Rooted in the subculture of the north Indian city of Bareilly, this Ashwiny Iyer film is definitely going to be on our must-watch list.

Newton (August 18): Looks like Rajkummar Rao is upping his game because not just one, but two of his films are releasing this particular weekend. Newton, a black comedy set in a Naxal-affected town of Chhattisgarh, sees Rajkummar Rao as a government clerk Newton Kumar on election duty in an area which is beset with frequent skirmishes between security forces and Naxalites.