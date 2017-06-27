Tiger Shroff wraps up Munna Michael, Anil Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut carry their swag around Mumbai, and more

Tiger Shroff is one happy actor right now. While he recently gave a tribute to his dance icon Michael Jackson in Pune, he has also lent his voice to the Hindi version of Marvel film Spider-Man: Homecoming. And amid all this, he is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Munna Michael. The cast of his film had a wrap up bash in Mumbai, and Tiger's father and actor Jackie Shroff came to wish his son. While Tiger remained his shy self, Jackie was in his elements with his signature swag. Can we miss that red scarf? (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Also seen at the party was actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Munna Michael shows Nawaz in a never-seen-before avatar. While he plays a character with grey shades, we will also see him shake a leg with Tiger. Understanding the dancing prowess of Tiger, it would be exciting to see how Nawaz fares in this face-off. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Newbie Niddhi Agerwal who makes her Bollywood debut in Munna Michael was also seen at the bash. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

While Jackie's son Tiger is readying for his next film, Jackie's friend and co-star from many films, Anil Kapoor, was spotted at the airport. Anil will soon be seen in Mubarakan where he will share screen space with his nephew Arjun Kapoor for the first time. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Actor John Abraham was also snapped at the airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut was seen at Bandra in a red hot avatar. The actor is currently working on her film Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)