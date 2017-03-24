Munna Bhai Chale Fatehpur Sikri: Sanjay Dutt does the mandatory Taj Mahal-Fatehpur Sikri run

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was spotted in Agra last week where he was shooting Bhoomi and now he was seen in Fatehpur Sikri. Those who have been to Agra know that after visiting the majestic Taj Mahal, it is imperative that you visit Fatehpur Sikri. It's as if the Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort sets a mood for you to travel more and see more and you simply do not wish to return. It seems Sanjay Dutt has caught the same fever. (Source: Photo by APH images)

Sanjay Dutt was spotted in Agra for the shooting of his film Bhoomi. Although nothing has been officially announced, one can predict that maybe the film will have shots from Fatehpur Sikri as well, since he was spotted there. Else it might be just a tourist thing we have all done one time or the other. Sanjay Dutt will soon have his own biopic too made by the director Rajkumar Hirani, who is his good friend and hs also worked with him in films like Munna Bhai franchise and PK. (Source: Photo by APH images)

Sanjay Dutt walks with a basket on his head. (Source: Photo by APH images)

Sanjay Dutt spotted near the fort. (Source: Photo by APH images)

Sanjay Dutt spotted doing the namaz. (Source: Photo by APH images)