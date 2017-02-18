Latest News

Munna Bhai Chale Agra: Sanjay Dutt visits Taj Mahal with family

Published on February 18, 2017 8:48 pm
    Sanjay Dutt is enjoying his life ever since he came out from behind the bars. He is presently shooting for Bhoomi in Agra. Recently he was spotted with his family visiting Taj Mahal. Fans had a field day when they saw the Bollywood actor taking a tour at one of the surreal magnificent architectures. The entire family is in their casual best. Sanjay is dressed in a simple shirt, while Maanayata is seen wearing a pair of Kurti and jeans. Sanjay’s two kids are in white dresses. One can also see some onlookers enjoying Sanjay’s family moment.

    Bhoomi is Sanjay Dutt's first film ever since he stepped out from Yerwada Jail where he was imprisoned for illegal possession of arms. The movie is produced Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Singh and directed by Omung Kumar. Earlier Maanayata posted a picture on Instagram where Sanjay was spotted on a scooter with four people on it.

    Fans go crazy on spotting Sanjay Dutt

    Sanjay Dutt posing with family at Taj Mahal.

    Dutt family enjoying themselves at Agra.

    Sanjay Dutt wading his way out through the crowd.

