Munna Bhai Chale Agra: Sanjay Dutt visits Taj Mahal with family

Sanjay Dutt is enjoying his life ever since he came out from behind the bars. He is presently shooting for Bhoomi in Agra. Recently he was spotted with his family visiting Taj Mahal. Fans had a field day when they saw the Bollywood actor taking a tour at one of the surreal magnificent architectures. The entire family is in their casual best. Sanjay is dressed in a simple shirt, while Maanayata is seen wearing a pair of Kurti and jeans. Sanjay’s two kids are in white dresses. One can also see some onlookers enjoying Sanjay’s family moment.