Vineet Kumar Singh, who will begin his cinematic journey as a lead actor for the first time in Anurag Kashyap directorial Mukkabaaz, has earlier impressed the audience with his power-packed performances in movies like Issaq, Gangs of Wasseypur, Ugly and Bombay Talkies. The actor who plays Shravan, Uttar Pradesh’s Mike Tyson in the movie is returning to the screen after a hiatus of four years and has undergone extensive year-long boxing training in Punjab to fit into the skin of his character for the film. Interestingly, Vineet also has screenplay credits to his name for the boxing drama.