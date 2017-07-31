Mubarakan Dubai promotions: Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty paint the city red

Mubarakan released on July 28 and created an uproar among fans because of the unique pairing of nephew-uncle duo Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor alongside Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty. Taking promotions up one notch, the Mubarakan team was in Dubai and their pictures are proof that they took the audience on a fun ride during the promotions. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film has been doing fairly well at the box office with a massive jump visible in the figures from Friday to Sunday. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

Arjun Kapoor plays a double role in the film named Karan and Charan, and the two are poles apart. One is a desi Sardar, while the other one is a New York return NRI. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

Leading ladies Athiya and Ileana look stunning as ever in this picture from the green carpet in Dubai. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

Arjun Kapoor is having a fun time on stage, sportingly shaking a leg. The plot of the film revolves around the story of the twin brothers and the chaos ensues when Karan’s marriage gets fixed to Charan’s girlfriend. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

Well, that is the point when Anil Kapoor, aka Kartar Singh, steps in to sort things out. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)