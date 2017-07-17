Mubarakan actors Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty return to Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan promotes Jab Harry Met Sejal

A slew of Bollywood celebrities was spotted at Mumbai airport last night. Mubarakan actors Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty returned from Chandigarh to Mumbai. The actors recently went to Chandigarh to launch Mubarakan's song "Jatt Jaguar". Going by the camaraderie between the three actors, it seems that Arjun, Ileana, and Athiya have become close friends. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was also seen promoting his upcoming movie Jab Harry Met Sejal in Mumbai. Other celebrities including Karisma Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor were also seen. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Kapoor shared his experience of working with real-life uncle Anil Kapoor in Mubarakan. "Since I have grown up watching him… as an actor working with Anil, chachu was my dream. But I was sure of not working with Anil Kapoor (the actor) until worthy of the chance," Arjun told IANS. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, and Athiya Shetty smiled for the shutterbugs. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan looked smart in a casual outfit. The actor will be seen next in jab Harry Met Sejal co-starring Anushka Sharma (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Actor Karisma Kapoor was seen along with her children. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)