MTV Video Music Awards 2017: Katy Perry’s hosting to Ed Sheeran’s performance, here are its best moments

The most-awaited music awards of the season - MTV's Video Music Awards 2017 were held yesterday in California and fans can't hold their horses. While the night saw some amazing performances by Miley Cyrus, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and Fifth Harmony, host Katy Perry made it more entertaining with her funny acts. While pop sensation Taylor Swift was absent from the event, she did make her presence felt with the launch of her song, “Look What You Made Me Do,” and fans couldn't keep calm.

Katy Perry took the audience on a fun ride as the host for the evening and gave the final performance of the night on her song "Swish Swish" with rapper Nicki Minaj.

Man of the hour, Kendrick Lamar not only bagged the Video of The Year Award for "Humble", but also a number of other awards. Posing for the shutterbugs, Kendrick looked elated with his wins.

Dressed in a shiny pink dress, Miley Cyrus belted out her new single "Younger Now" for the first time on the silver screen. Looks like, she really toned things down after the whole twerking incident with Robin Thicke last year.

Fifth Harmony won the Best Pop Video for their song, “Down,” featuring Gucci Mane and was also nominated for Song of the Summer.

"Shape of You" singer Ed Sheeran bagged the Artist of The Year award and also enthralled the audience by performing live on the popular number.

Pink won the VMAs’ Video Vanguard Award but what grabbed the attention of most viewers was her moving speech where she shared a small anecdote with her daughter and stood up for loving yourself for who you are.

Royals singer Lorde also grabbed eyeballs with her interpretive performance on her song, "Homemade Dynamite." But the catch is that she didn't sing it, she danced while wearing some sort of aluminum foil-inspired getup.

In sort of the best start to the show, Kendrick Lamar kicked off with a power packed performance.

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot was the one who presented the Video of the Year award to Kendrick. We think he must be on cloud nine, right?