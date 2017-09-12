Mouni Roy ups the hotness quotient in these new pictures from her Sri Lanka vacation

We are totally obsessing over Mouni Roy for all good reasons after looking at her vacation photos. The actor, who is in Sri Lanka with her best friends, is giving us some serious goals about how to spend your 'me' time just right, making us want to pack our bags and run away from our usual hectic schedules. While her pictures are breathtakingly good, we also want to know about her wardrobe, which is so up to the date in terms of fashion that we have nothing to do but only crib about it. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

From posing on the beach in swim wear to donning a black gown flaunting her perfect back, Mouni Roy is surely setting the temperatures high.

The actor, who won hearts with her performance in television series Naagin, is all set to make her debut on the silver screen with Akshay Kumar's Gold. Mouni shared the news on Instagram, giving her fans all the reasons to celebrate.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Mouni has already made her presence felt in Bollywood. We have often seen her sharing the stage with Salman Khan on various platforms. In fact, she appeared in a promo of Bigg Boss 11.

Many assumed that Mouni has bagged the role in Gold because of Salman Khan, but later the producer of the film slammed the rumours and said that Mouni is being cast based on her talent.