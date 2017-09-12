Only in Express

Mouni Roy ups the hotness quotient in these new pictures from her Sri Lanka vacation

Published on September 12, 2017 6:11 pm
  • mouni roy, mouni roy srilanka, mouni roy vacations, mouni roy hot pictures, mouni roy instagram, mouni roy serial, mouni roy salman khan, salman khan, mouni roy akshay kumar, mouni roy gold

    We are totally obsessing over Mouni Roy for all good reasons after looking at her vacation photos. The actor, who is in Sri Lanka with her best friends, is giving us some serious goals about how to spend your 'me' time just right, making us want to pack our bags and run away from our usual hectic schedules. While her pictures are breathtakingly good, we also want to know about her wardrobe, which is so up to the date in terms of fashion that we have nothing to do but only crib about it. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

  • mouni roy, mouni roy srilanka, mouni roy vacations, mouni roy hot pictures, mouni roy instagram, mouni roy serial, mouni roy salman khan, salman khan, mouni roy akshay kumar, mouni roy gold

    From posing on the beach in swim wear to donning a black gown flaunting her perfect back, Mouni Roy is surely setting the temperatures high. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

  • mouni roy, mouni roy srilanka, mouni roy vacations, mouni roy hot pictures, mouni roy instagram, mouni roy serial, mouni roy salman khan, salman khan, mouni roy akshay kumar, mouni roy gold

    The actor, who won hearts with her performance in television series Naagin, is all set to make her debut on the silver screen with Akshay Kumar's Gold. Mouni shared the news on Instagram, giving her fans all the reasons to celebrate. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

  • mouni roy, mouni roy srilanka, mouni roy vacations, mouni roy hot pictures, mouni roy instagram, mouni roy serial, mouni roy salman khan, salman khan, mouni roy akshay kumar, mouni roy gold

    It wouldn't be wrong to say that Mouni has already made her presence felt in Bollywood. We have often seen her sharing the stage with Salman Khan on various platforms. In fact, she appeared in a promo of Bigg Boss 11. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

  • mouni roy, mouni roy srilanka, mouni roy vacations, mouni roy hot pictures, mouni roy instagram, mouni roy serial, mouni roy salman khan, salman khan, mouni roy akshay kumar, mouni roy gold

    Many assumed that Mouni has bagged the role in Gold because of Salman Khan, but later the producer of the film slammed the rumours and said that Mouni is being cast based on her talent. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

  • mouni roy, mouni roy srilanka, mouni roy vacations, mouni roy hot pictures, mouni roy instagram, mouni roy serial, mouni roy salman khan, salman khan, mouni roy akshay kumar, mouni roy gold

    Well, we wish Mouni all the very best for her future ventures and hope she keeps wowing us with her pictures, videos and on-screen presence. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express