21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897, starring Mohit Raina Mukul Dev, Alexx O'Nell and Suzanne Bernert among others, is a fiction show inspired by the real-life story of 21 brave soldiers of 36th Sikh regiment of the British Indian Army who defended an army outpost at Saragarhi in the North West Frontier Province against an onslaught by over 10,000 Pashtun and Orakzai tribals in September 1897. The screening of the show, which is scheduled to go on air from February 12 on Discovery Jeet, was a star studded affair with Mouni Roy, Barkha Bisht, Ashmit Patel, Mukul Dev and Manav Gohil among others in attendance. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)