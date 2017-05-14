Mother’s Day: From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bollywood’s top 6 power mummies

On Mother's Day today, here's to celebrating the real-life power mummies who are superwomen in their own rights. Juggling career, a public life and mommy duties, they just know how to do it all.

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan: Leading our list of influential mummies in Bollywood is none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan who refused to fade away from the public life just because she was pregnant or a new mommy. Kareena threw cliches out of the window as she gave birth to Taimur Ali Khan and juggled motherhood like the queen she is.

2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Mother to Aaradhya Bachchan, world's most beautiful woman knows how not to be bow down to public perception or unfair criticism. For her, family and her daughter are foremost but she is not putting her career on a backseat either.

3. Twinkle Khanna: Mrs Funnybones to her legion of Twitter followers and detractors, Twinkle believes in saying it as it is. Self-confessed failed actor, this author and producer wears the mantle of being Akshay Kumar's wife lightly. Mother to Aarav and Nitara, we are always looking for the next gem that she pens down.

4. Kajol: Seen intermittently on the silver screen, Kajol is a full-time mother. The actor has famously said that work is secondary to her as her focus is family and children Nysa and Yug.

5. Madhuri Dixit Nene: Mother to Ryan and Arin, Madhuri Dixit Nene returned to films and TV after a long hiatus when she was living in the US. Bollywood, can we write some roles for this hugely talented star?