The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 14 (2018) are here. Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Doopher's Kundali Bhagya continued to create its mark and topped the chart in the urban market. Star Plus' popular dailies Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein managed to gain big and positioned themselves in the next spots followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Shakti. While Singing reality show Rising Star continued to be in the top 10, Family Time with Kapil Sharma is nowhere close on the charts. Coming to the channels, Star Bharat became the numero uno GEC in the urban market followed by Colors, Star Plus and Zee TV. Note: All impressions in 000s