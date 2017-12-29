1 / 21

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India ratings for week 51 is here. Riding high on Ishita's death track, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein jumped up to gain the numero uno position in the urban market. While Kundali Bhagya dropped to the second position, Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is placed in the third spot followed by Kumkum Bhagya and Shakti. Reality shows Super Dancer 2 and Bigg Boss 11 maintained their places in the top 10 shows. Coming to channels, Colors, Star Plus and Zee TV continued to top the charts in the urban space.



Note: All impressions in 000s