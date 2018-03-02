1 / 21

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 8 (2018) are here. Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Doopher starrer Kundali Bhagya continued to top the list in the urban market. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein soared up the list and secured the second and the third spot, respectively. While Kumkum Bhagya and Shakti are among the top five shows, Rising Stars fell two places to the seventh spot. Coming to the channels, Colors continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market and is followed by Star Bharat, Star Plus and Zee TV. Note: All impressions in 000s.