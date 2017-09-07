Only in Express

Most watched Indian television shows – Week 35

Updated on September 7, 2017 6:55 pm
  • Khatron Ke Khiladi, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Kumkum Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, Kundali Bhagya, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dance Plus 3, Udann, Chandrakanta, Shani, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishqbaaz, Fear Files, Sasural Simar Ka, Naamkarann, Ek Shringhaar Swabhimaan, Kasam, top shows, top tv shows, top serials, best shows, best tv shows, best serials

    The Broadcast Audience Research Council ratings for week 35 are here. While Colors continued to top the charts, Star Plus followed it closely. Sony Entertainment Television, riding high on Kaun Banega Crorepati, managed to gain the third slot, followed by Zee TV.

    Coming to shows, Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi sits comfortably on the numero uno slot. Kaun Banega Crorepati, which opened to big numbers, is at the number two slot. Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia's Kumkum Bhagya is placed at the third position followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah and Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh Hai. Scroll through to know more about the top 20 shows in urban market for Week 35.

    Note: All impressions in 000s.

  • Khatron Ke Khiladi, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Kumkum Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, Kundali Bhagya, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dance Plus 3, Udann, Chandrakanta, Shani, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishqbaaz, Fear Files, Sasural Simar Ka, Naamkarann, Ek Shringhaar Swabhimaan, Kasam, top shows, top tv shows, top serials, best shows, best tv shows, best serials

    1. Khatron Ke Khiladi (Colors) - 7221

  • Khatron Ke Khiladi, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Kumkum Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, Kundali Bhagya, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dance Plus 3, Udann, Chandrakanta, Shani, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishqbaaz, Fear Files, Sasural Simar Ka, Naamkarann, Ek Shringhaar Swabhimaan, Kasam, top shows, top tv shows, top serials, best shows, best tv shows, best serials

    2. Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) - 6253

  • Khatron Ke Khiladi, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Kumkum Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, Kundali Bhagya, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dance Plus 3, Udann, Chandrakanta, Shani, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishqbaaz, Fear Files, Sasural Simar Ka, Naamkarann, Ek Shringhaar Swabhimaan, Kasam, top shows, top tv shows, top serials, best shows, best tv shows, best serials

    3. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5873

  • Khatron Ke Khiladi, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Kumkum Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, Kundali Bhagya, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dance Plus 3, Udann, Chandrakanta, Shani, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishqbaaz, Fear Files, Sasural Simar Ka, Naamkarann, Ek Shringhaar Swabhimaan, Kasam, top shows, top tv shows, top serials, best shows, best tv shows, best serials

    4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) - 5863

  • Khatron Ke Khiladi, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Kumkum Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, Kundali Bhagya, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dance Plus 3, Udann, Chandrakanta, Shani, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishqbaaz, Fear Files, Sasural Simar Ka, Naamkarann, Ek Shringhaar Swabhimaan, Kasam, top shows, top tv shows, top serials, best shows, best tv shows, best serials

    5. Mahakali: Anth Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) - 5797

  • Khatron Ke Khiladi, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Kumkum Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, Kundali Bhagya, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dance Plus 3, Udann, Chandrakanta, Shani, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishqbaaz, Fear Files, Sasural Simar Ka, Naamkarann, Ek Shringhaar Swabhimaan, Kasam, top shows, top tv shows, top serials, best shows, best tv shows, best serials

    6. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs (Zee TV) - 5541

  • Khatron Ke Khiladi, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Kumkum Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, Kundali Bhagya, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dance Plus 3, Udann, Chandrakanta, Shani, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishqbaaz, Fear Files, Sasural Simar Ka, Naamkarann, Ek Shringhaar Swabhimaan, Kasam, top shows, top tv shows, top serials, best shows, best tv shows, best serials

    7. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5339

  • Khatron Ke Khiladi, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Kumkum Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, Kundali Bhagya, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dance Plus 3, Udann, Chandrakanta, Shani, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishqbaaz, Fear Files, Sasural Simar Ka, Naamkarann, Ek Shringhaar Swabhimaan, Kasam, top shows, top tv shows, top serials, best shows, best tv shows, best serials

    8. Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5285

  • Khatron Ke Khiladi, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Kumkum Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, Kundali Bhagya, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dance Plus 3, Udann, Chandrakanta, Shani, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishqbaaz, Fear Files, Sasural Simar Ka, Naamkarann, Ek Shringhaar Swabhimaan, Kasam, top shows, top tv shows, top serials, best shows, best tv shows, best serials

    9. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5222

  • Khatron Ke Khiladi, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Kumkum Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, Kundali Bhagya, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dance Plus 3, Udann, Chandrakanta, Shani, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishqbaaz, Fear Files, Sasural Simar Ka, Naamkarann, Ek Shringhaar Swabhimaan, Kasam, top shows, top tv shows, top serials, best shows, best tv shows, best serials

    10. Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) - 4549

  • Khatron Ke Khiladi, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Kumkum Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, Kundali Bhagya, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dance Plus 3, Udann, Chandrakanta, Shani, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishqbaaz, Fear Files, Sasural Simar Ka, Naamkarann, Ek Shringhaar Swabhimaan, Kasam, top shows, top tv shows, top serials, best shows, best tv shows, best serials

    11. Udann (Colors) - 4280

  • Khatron Ke Khiladi, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Kumkum Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, Kundali Bhagya, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dance Plus 3, Udann, Chandrakanta, Shani, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishqbaaz, Fear Files, Sasural Simar Ka, Naamkarann, Ek Shringhaar Swabhimaan, Kasam, top shows, top tv shows, top serials, best shows, best tv shows, best serials

    12. Chandrakanta (Colors) - 4259

  • Khatron Ke Khiladi, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Kumkum Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, Kundali Bhagya, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dance Plus 3, Udann, Chandrakanta, Shani, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishqbaaz, Fear Files, Sasural Simar Ka, Naamkarann, Ek Shringhaar Swabhimaan, Kasam, top shows, top tv shows, top serials, best shows, best tv shows, best serials

    13. Shani (Colors) - 4241

  • Khatron Ke Khiladi, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Kumkum Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, Kundali Bhagya, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dance Plus 3, Udann, Chandrakanta, Shani, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishqbaaz, Fear Files, Sasural Simar Ka, Naamkarann, Ek Shringhaar Swabhimaan, Kasam, top shows, top tv shows, top serials, best shows, best tv shows, best serials

    14. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 4160

  • Khatron Ke Khiladi, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Kumkum Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, Kundali Bhagya, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dance Plus 3, Udann, Chandrakanta, Shani, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishqbaaz, Fear Files, Sasural Simar Ka, Naamkarann, Ek Shringhaar Swabhimaan, Kasam, top shows, top tv shows, top serials, best shows, best tv shows, best serials

    15. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 4137

  • Khatron Ke Khiladi, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Kumkum Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, Kundali Bhagya, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dance Plus 3, Udann, Chandrakanta, Shani, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishqbaaz, Fear Files, Sasural Simar Ka, Naamkarann, Ek Shringhaar Swabhimaan, Kasam, top shows, top tv shows, top serials, best shows, best tv shows, best serials

    16. Fear Files (Zee TV) - 3900

  • Khatron Ke Khiladi, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Kumkum Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, Kundali Bhagya, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dance Plus 3, Udann, Chandrakanta, Shani, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishqbaaz, Fear Files, Sasural Simar Ka, Naamkarann, Ek Shringhaar Swabhimaan, Kasam, top shows, top tv shows, top serials, best shows, best tv shows, best serials

    17. Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) - 3888

  • Khatron Ke Khiladi, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Kumkum Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, Kundali Bhagya, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dance Plus 3, Udann, Chandrakanta, Shani, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishqbaaz, Fear Files, Sasural Simar Ka, Naamkarann, Ek Shringhaar Swabhimaan, Kasam, top shows, top tv shows, top serials, best shows, best tv shows, best serials

    18. Naamkarann (Star Plus) - 3718

  • Khatron Ke Khiladi, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Kumkum Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, Kundali Bhagya, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dance Plus 3, Udann, Chandrakanta, Shani, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishqbaaz, Fear Files, Sasural Simar Ka, Naamkarann, Ek Shringhaar Swabhimaan, Kasam, top shows, top tv shows, top serials, best shows, best tv shows, best serials

    19. Ek Shringaar Swabhiman (Colors)- 3654

  • Khatron Ke Khiladi, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Kumkum Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, Kundali Bhagya, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dance Plus 3, Udann, Chandrakanta, Shani, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishqbaaz, Fear Files, Sasural Simar Ka, Naamkarann, Ek Shringhaar Swabhimaan, Kasam, top shows, top tv shows, top serials, best shows, best tv shows, best serials

    20. Kasam (Colors) - 3390

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express