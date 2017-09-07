Most watched Indian television shows – Week 35
The Broadcast Audience Research Council ratings for week 35 are here. While Colors continued to top the charts, Star Plus followed it closely. Sony Entertainment Television, riding high on Kaun Banega Crorepati, managed to gain the third slot, followed by Zee TV.
Coming to shows, Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi sits comfortably on the numero uno slot. Kaun Banega Crorepati, which opened to big numbers, is at the number two slot. Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia's Kumkum Bhagya is placed at the third position followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah and Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh Hai. Scroll through to know more about the top 20 shows in urban market for Week 35.
Note: All impressions in 000s.
1. Khatron Ke Khiladi (Colors) - 7221
2. Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) - 6253
3. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5873
4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) - 5863
5. Mahakali: Anth Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) - 5797
6. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs (Zee TV) - 5541
7. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5339
8. Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5285
9. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5222
10. Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) - 4549
11. Udann (Colors) - 4280
12. Chandrakanta (Colors) - 4259
13. Shani (Colors) - 4241
14. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 4160
15. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 4137
16. Fear Files (Zee TV) - 3900
17. Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) - 3888
18. Naamkarann (Star Plus) - 3718
19. Ek Shringaar Swabhiman (Colors)- 3654
20. Kasam (Colors) - 3390