Most watched Indian television shows – Week 35

The Broadcast Audience Research Council ratings for week 35 are here. While Colors continued to top the charts, Star Plus followed it closely. Sony Entertainment Television, riding high on Kaun Banega Crorepati, managed to gain the third slot, followed by Zee TV.



Coming to shows, Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi sits comfortably on the numero uno slot. Kaun Banega Crorepati, which opened to big numbers, is at the number two slot. Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia's Kumkum Bhagya is placed at the third position followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah and Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh Hai. Scroll through to know more about the top 20 shows in urban market for Week 35.



Note: All impressions in 000s.