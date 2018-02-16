1 / 21

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 6 are here. Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Doopher starrer Kundali Bhagya continued to top the list in the urban market. Popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah gained ground and secured the second spot followed by Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Kumkum Bhagya dropped down to the fourth place and is followed by Ishq Mein Marjawan. Super Dancer 2 and Rising Star maintained their position in the top 10 shows. Coming to the channels, Colors continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market and is followed by Star Bharat, Zee TV and Star Plus.



Note: All impressions in 000s.