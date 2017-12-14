1 / 21

The Broadcast Audience Research Council ratings for week 49 are here. Sriti Jha-Shabir Ahluwalia's Kumkum Bhagya managed to beat its spin-off Kundali Bhagya to become the most watched show in the urban market. Popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is placed in the third position. Dance reality show Super Dancer 2 made a huge jump to secure a spot in the top five shows. Bigg Boss 11 dropped two places and is placed at the number 10 position.



Coming to channels, Colors gained the numero uno position followed by Zee TV, Star Plus, and Star Bharat.



Note: All impressions in 000s