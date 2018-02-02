1 / 21

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 4 are here. Rising Star, judged by Monali Thakur, Shankar Mahadevan, and Diljit Dosanjh, opened to great numbers taking the sixth slot. Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Doopher starrer Kundali Bhagya continues to top the list in the urban market. It is followed by Kumkum Bhagya and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, while Super Dancer 2 and Shakti also find places in the top 5 shows. Coming to the channels, Colors continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market and is followed by Star Bharat, Zee TV, and Star Plus.



Note: All impressions in 000s.