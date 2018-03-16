1 / 21

As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 10, Kundali Bhagya continued to top the list in the urban market. While popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is placed at the second spot, singing reality show Rising Star climbed up to the third position. The episode which was a tribute to Sridevi helped the show gain big numbers. It is followed by kids dance reality show Super Dancer 2 and Sriti Jha-Shabir Ahluwalia's Kumkum Bhagya. Coming to the channels, Colors continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market and is followed by Zee TV, Star Bharat, and Sony Entertainment Television.



Note: All impressions in 000s.