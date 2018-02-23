1 / 21

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 7 (2018) are here. While Kundali Bhagya continued to top the list in the urban market, Sriti Jha-Shabir Ahluwalia's Kumkum Bhagya got back to its second spot. Popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah dropped to the third position followed by Udann. Singing reality show Rising Star moved up three places to find a place in the top 5 shows. Coming to the channels, Colors continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market and is followed by Star Bharat, Star Plus and Zee TV.



Note: All impressions in 000s.