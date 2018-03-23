Most watched Indian television shows: Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya top BARC list in week 11
No Comments.
Best of Express
- Poll panel to review its relationship with Facebook, says Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat
- China strikes back in trade spat, aims tariffs at $3 billion US goods
- Uttar Pradesh: Anger, anguish at murder victims’ homes after news of withdrawal of riot cases
- Aadhaar gem: ‘Fastest computer will take life of universe to breach’
- For PM chat, NCC collects mobile, email IDs of 13 lakh cadets
- EntertainmentBollywood songs through the decades - what we saw and what has changed
- EntertainmentHichki box office prediction: Rani Mukerji's film expected to earn Rs 2 crore on Day 1
- EntertainmentPacific Rim Uprising movie review: The John Boyega starrer is a loud metal-on-metal affair
- EntertainmentHow Kangana 'the actor' got lost in Kangana 'the controversy Queen'
- SportsNew Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 2 Live
- SportsBCCI clears corruption charges on Mohammed Shami
- SportsSoumyajit faces suspension after being booked for rape
- Technology#DeleteFacebook...and go where?
- TechnologyReliance JioPhone to get WhatsApp support soon: Report
- TechnologyFacebook-Cambridge Analytica data leaks controversy: Key developments to keep in mind
- Devi Durga: The symbolism of feminine strength