The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 20 is here. Ekta Kapoor's Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya continued to top the charts. They are followed by popular love drama Ishq Subhan Allah, that stars Eisha Singh and Adnan Khan in the lead roles. The top five shows also included Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kullfi Kumar Bajewala. Zain Imam and Aditi Rathore's Naamkarann, that wrapped up last week, ended on a high note at number 10. Coming to channels, Zee TV stands tall as the numero uno GEC in the urban market followed by Star Plus, Colors, and SAB TV.



(Note: All impressions in 000s)