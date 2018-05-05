1 / 21

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 17 are here. Continuing its winning streak, Kundali Bhagya retained its place at the top once again. Eisha Singh and Adnan Khan starrer Ishq Subhan Allah continued to win hearts and is at the second spot. Other shows in the top five list include Kumkum Bhagya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Shakti: Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Coming to channels, Zee TV riding high on its fiction shows became the numero uno GEC in the urban market followed by Star Plus, Star Bharat and Colors.



Note: (Impressions in 000s)