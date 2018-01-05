1 / 21

The last week of 2017 saw a few changes in the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India ratings. Kundali Bhagya once again managed to topple all its competition and get back to the top spot followed closely by Kumkum Bhagya. Popular sitcom Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, daily drama Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and reality series Super Dancer 2 are also part of the top five shows in the urban market. Bigg Boss 11 managed to stay safe in the top 10 shows. Coming to channels, while Colors continued to top the charts, Zee TV climbed up the chart to the second slot followed by Star Plus.



Note: All impressions in 000s