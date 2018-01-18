1 / 21

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 2 are here. Continuing its winning streak, Kundali Bhagya is back on the top slot once again. Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia starrer Kumkum Bhagya closely followed it while popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is placed at the third spot. Dance reality show Super Dancer 2 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are part of the top five shows while Bigg Boss 11 remained out of the top 10 list. Colors continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market followed by Zee TV and Star Plus.



Note: (Impressions in 000s)