The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 18 are here. Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Doopher's Kundali Bhagya continues to top the chart in the urban market. Kumkum Bhagya broke its slumber to regain the second slot followed by Ishq Subhan Allah. Popular dailies Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki are also part of the top five shows. Star Bharat's new offering Mayavi Maling also found a spot in the top 20 list. Coming to the channels, Zee TV became the numero uno GEC in the urban market followed by Star Plus, Star Bharat and Colors.



Note: (Impressions in 000s)