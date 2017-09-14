Most watched Indian television shows – Kaun Banega Crorepati 9, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Kumkum Bhagya top BARC list in Week 36

Only in Express
Updated on September 14, 2017
    Here's the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 36. Star Plus managed to topple Colors to gain the numero uno position in the urban market. While Colors stood at a close second, Zee TV held the third spot. They are followed by Sony Entertainment Television and Star Bharat.

    The ninth season of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati, which opened to great numbers, topped the TRP charts. KBC is followed by Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia's Kumkum Bhagya is placed at the third position followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs.

    NOTE: All impressions in 000s

  • Kaun Banega Crorepati

    1. Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 (Sony TV) - 6797

  • Khatron Ke Khiladi

    2. Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 (Colors) - 6700

  • Kumkum Bhagya

    3. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6398

  • Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

    4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) - 6128

  • Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs

    5. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2017 (Zee TV) - 6011

  • Kundali Bhagya

    6. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) 5669

  • Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh Hai

    7. Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) - 5626

  • Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

    8. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5612

  • Shakti (Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki)

    9. Shakti (Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 4763

  • Dance Plus 3

    10. Dance Plus 3 ( Star Plus) - 4620

  • Udann

    11. Udann (Colors) - 4295

  • Sasural Simar Ka

    18. Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) - 3574

  • Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

    12. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 4143

  • Shani

    13. Shani (Colors) - 4036

  • Chandrakanta

    14. Chandrakanta (Colors) - 3950

    15. Micromax Cup - 17 T20 SL/IND (DD National) - 3910

  • Naamkarann

    16. Naamkarann (Star Plus) - 3838

  • Ishqbaaaz

    17. Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) - 3659

  • Piya Albela

    19. Piya Albela (Zee TV) - 3261

  • Fear Files

    20. Fear Files (Zee TV) - 3257

