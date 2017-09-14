Most watched Indian television shows – Kaun Banega Crorepati 9, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Kumkum Bhagya top BARC list in Week 36
Here's the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 36. Star Plus managed to topple Colors to gain the numero uno position in the urban market. While Colors stood at a close second, Zee TV held the third spot. They are followed by Sony Entertainment Television and Star Bharat.
The ninth season of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati, which opened to great numbers, topped the TRP charts. KBC is followed by Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia's Kumkum Bhagya is placed at the third position followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs.
NOTE: All impressions in 000s
1. Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 (Sony TV) - 6797
2. Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 (Colors) - 6700
3. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6398
4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) - 6128
5. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2017 (Zee TV) - 6011
6. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) 5669
7. Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) - 5626
8. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5612
9. Shakti (Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 4763
10. Dance Plus 3 ( Star Plus) - 4620
11. Udann (Colors) - 4295
18. Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) - 3574
12. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 4143
13. Shani (Colors) - 4036
14. Chandrakanta (Colors) - 3950
15. Micromax Cup - 17 T20 SL/IND (DD National) - 3910
16. Naamkarann (Star Plus) - 3838
17. Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) - 3659
19. Piya Albela (Zee TV) - 3261
20. Fear Files (Zee TV) - 3257