Most watched Indian television shows – Kaun Banega Crorepati 9, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Kumkum Bhagya top BARC list in Week 36

Here's the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 36. Star Plus managed to topple Colors to gain the numero uno position in the urban market. While Colors stood at a close second, Zee TV held the third spot. They are followed by Sony Entertainment Television and Star Bharat.



The ninth season of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati, which opened to great numbers, topped the TRP charts. KBC is followed by Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia's Kumkum Bhagya is placed at the third position followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs.



NOTE: All impressions in 000s