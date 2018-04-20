1 / 21

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 15 (2018) are here. The mahasangam episodes of Ekta Kapoor’s Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya managed to secure the top slot in the urban market. While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continued to enjoy the second spot, Ishq Subhan Allah moved up six places to take the third position. Following closely behind are Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Rising Star 2. Coming to channels, Star Bharat continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market and is followed by Star Plus, Colors, Zee TV and SAB TV.



Note: All impressions in 000s.