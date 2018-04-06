1 / 21

Kapil Sharma made a dramatic comeback last week and seems like fans still love him. As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 13 (2018), his show Family Time with Kapil Sharma opened to great numbers and became the front-runner in its time slot. Kundali Bhagya continued to create its mark and topped the chart in the urban market, followed by the three-hour long finale of Super Dancer 2, Kumkum Bhagya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Coming to the channels, Colors continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market, followed by Star Bharat, Sony TV, Star Plus and Zee TV.



Note: All impressions in 000s.