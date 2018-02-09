1 / 21

As per Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings, Ekta Kapoor’s dramas Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya are once again the most watched shows. While sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Shakti follow behind, Ishq Mein Marjawan made a big jump to enter the top five shows. Reality shows Rising Star and Super Dancer’s ratings slumped down but they managed to retain their position in the top 10 shows. Coming to channels, Colors once again proved to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market followed by Star Bharat, Zee TV and Star Plus.



Note: All impressions in 000s.