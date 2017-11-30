1 / 21

The Broadcast Audience Ratings Council BARC) for week 47 is here. Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya continued to be the most watched television shows once again. While popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and daily dramas Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Udann are in the top five shows. While Bigg Boss 11 dropped down on the list, Entertainment Ki Raat opened to a positive response. The comedy show has popular stars like Ravi Dubey, Asha Negi, Dipika Kakar and Karan Wahi among othes as performers. Coming to channels, Colors continued to rule over the urban market followed by Zee TV and Star Plus. Note: All impressions in 000s