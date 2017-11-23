1 / 21

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 46 are here. Continuing its winning streak, Kundali Bhagya topped the charts. Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia starrer Kumkum Bhagya closely followed it while popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is placed at the third spot. Daily serials Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also made it to the top five shows. After almost two months, controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11 has made it to the top 10 shows this week. In terms of channels, Colors continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market followed by Zee TV and Star Plus. Note: (Impressions in 000s)