1 / 21

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 48 are here. Shraddha Arya-Dheeraj Doopher show Kundali Bhagya maintained its position as the numero uno show in the urban market followed by Kumkum Bhagya and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Surprisingly, Tu Aashiqui made a huge jump up and joined Udann in the top five shows. Reality series Bigg Boss 11 also soared up high on the charts. As for channels, Colors maintained its top position followed by Zee TV and Star Plus. Note: All impressions in 000s