The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 3 are here. While Bigg Boss continued to do well throughout the season, it has end on a high note by topping the charts by a huge margin in the urban market. While daily dramas Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya continue to hold their position, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai retain their position in the top five shows. Coming to channels, Colors continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban sector followed by Zee TV, Star Bharat and Star Plus.



Note: (Impressions in 000s)