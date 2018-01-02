1 / 28

While 2017 was a dull year for Bollywood releases, the 2018 calendar has set some high expectations in the minds of cinema-goers. Talking of the megastars -- Akshay Kumar's PadMan, Salman Khan's Race 3 and Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan are going to be the year's big releases. But we also have some unconventional films like Diljit Dosanjh and Taapse Pannu's Soorma, Anushka Sharma's Pari and Alia Bhatt's Raazi. On the other hand, looks like Judwaa 2 actor Varun Dhawan is taking a break from commercial films and venturing into social dramas with Shoojit Sircar's October and YRF's Sui Dhaaga.



Meanwhile, considering the quagmire of controversies around the release date of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati, it will probably see the light of the day in 2018. Also, Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan are gearing up for their respective biopics -- Manikarnika and Super 30. Newcomers Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are also set for their Bollywood debuts with Kedarnath and Dhadak.



Here is the list of the most awaited films of 2018.