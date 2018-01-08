2 / 12

Janhvi Kapoor - Dhadak Being the daughter of veteran actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor has made Janhvi Kapoor's Bollywood debut one of the most-talked about debuts of Bollywood. From Karan Johar's Student of The Year 2 to the Hindi adaptation of The Fault in The Stars, Janhvi's name has been associated with almost all probable projects. So finally when the official announcement about her first film was made, it was bound to make headlines. She will be seen in Dhadak, the Hindi remake of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat opposite another new face -- Ishaan Khatter. In the posters that have been revealed till now, Janhvi's innocent freshness has been appreciated by movie buffs. We don't know about her acting skills yet but she is already a style icon for the youngsters. Janhvi and Ishaan have already completed the Jaipur leg of the schedule. The film, helmed by Shashank Khaitan is slated to hit the theaters on July 6 this year.